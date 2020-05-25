Tucson Real Estate: Industrial properties filling up well

Occupancy of industrial properties in Tucson continues to be strong as other sectors, such as office and retail, struggle.
Users range from distribution to warehousing and manufacturing.
In recent weeks, the following industrial space has been absorbed:
- Ramtex Recycling Inc. leased a 13,138-square-foot industrial yard at 3450 S. Broadmont Drive from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Navarro Built LLC leased 7,538 square feet at 3318 E. Pennsylvania St. from 420 Aviation LLC. Max Fisher and Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Kit Taplin leased 4,000 square feet at 1548 S. Euclid Ave. from RRN Inc. Picor’s Max Fisher handled the transaction.
- Full Body Zen LLC leased 3,500 square feet at 1251 S. Tyndall Ave. from Jada’s Tucson Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord and Patrick O’Meara, with Taylor Street Tucson Management & Realty LLC, represented the tenant.
- CJS Enterprises LLC leased 3,300 square feet in Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2450 W. Ruthrauff Road, from Ruthrauff Partners LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser, Max Fisher and Paul Hooker handled the lease.
- Key & Co. LLC leased 2,530 square feet in Euclid Industrial Park, 1019 S. Euclid Ave., from Rich Rodgers South Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Kino Produce and Spices LLC leased 1,750 square feet at 1251 S. Tyndall Ave. from Jada’s Tucson Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Noble Plumbing LLC leased 1,476 square feet in South Dodge Business Center, 3250 S. Dodge Blvd., from Dodge Business Plaza Partners LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher handled the transaction.
- United Builders LLC, doing business as Patriot 3 General Contractors, leased 1,200 square feet in Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave., from Plumer Partners LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord. Eric Hutchens, with Hutch Companies LLC, represented the tenant.
- Concord General Contracting Inc. leased 1,200 square feet in Grant Clover Commons, 1101 W. Grant Road, from Grant Clover Commons LLC. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord and Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.
