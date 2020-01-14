Tucson Real Estate: Interest in apartment complexes shows no signs of waning

More Tucson apartment complexes have recently been snapped up by investors.

Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of the 89-unit Sixth Avenue Suites at 3020 S. Sixth Ave. for $3.3 million and the 107-unit Tuscany apartments at 4399 E. Pima St. for $6.5 million.

Hamid Panahi and James Crawley, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Tucson office, handled the sales.

CBRE brokered the sale of the 290-unit Silverbell Springs Apartments at 7759 N. Silverbell Road for $50.2 million and The Springs at Continental Ranch, a 196-unit complex at 7901 N. Cortaro Road, for $37.2 million.

CBRE’s Tyler Anderson, Asher Gunter and Jeff Casper represented both sellers.

Upward pressure on the Tucson area’s rental prices are keeping investor interest strong as new construction of multifamily units have been slow to come online.

“Strong multifamily fundamentals in Tucson continue to attract investors to the market,” said Casper.