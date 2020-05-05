Tucson Real Estate: Investments in apartments remain steady despite pandemic

While some office and retail properties are closed with an uncertain fate, investors continue to be drawn to the multifamily market in Tucson.

Brokers with NAI Horizon recently negotiated the sale of the Sandpiper Apartments, 2401 E. Glenn St., for $4.7 million.

Mike Chapman and Justin Lanne represented the seller and Christopher Itule represented the buyer.

Itule said the buyer was interested in the property because of its location near Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard, and the potential for upgrades and bumps in rent.

“The buyer is ... confident he will be able increase the net operating income,” he said.

The 64-unit complex was built in 1975.

“It is good to see that even with current market conditions deals are continuing to close,” Lanne said. “We were able to conclude a successful transaction in spite of the unprecedented conditions occurring in the market place right now.”

Unlike office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties that are directly affected by an economic downturn, multifamily properties tends to be a more stable asset class, according to National Real Estate Investor.