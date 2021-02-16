Tucson Real Estate: Last lots in north Marana housing community sold

DR Horton has bought the remaining 146 lots in The Village at Barnett in Marana for $5 million.
“Demand for new housing in north Marana continues to grow, which is quickly depleting the number of new buildable communities,” said Randy Bury, founder and president of Moderne Communities, who sold the lots. “The area is emerging as a jobs corridor with its easy access to I-10.
“I expect this sub-market to continue to be strong as interest rates remain low and people keep moving here for our warm weather and outdoor lifestyle.”
The homebuilder bought the first 105 lots, at Barnett and Sanders roads, from Bury last year.
Bury began investing in the area in 2011 and previously partnered with Soundview Real Estate Partners on the purchase of three commercial parcels near The Village at Barnett. In 2016, Bury originally purchased 70 acres in north Marana, which included lots for as many as 280 new homes. North Marana now has the infrastructure, as well as plats that are fully approved, allowing homebuilders to immediately proceed to developing lots.
The sale to DR Horton was handled by Will White and John Carroll, of Land Advisors Organization in Tucson.
Bury also holds approximately 800 acres that includes 2,500 lots as part of the master plan community project Sanders Grove, about half-mile north of The Village at Barnett lots.
The first phase of Sanders Grove, approximately 500 lots, is targeted to come to market later this year.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- The building occupied by BrakeMax at 6055 W. Jenna Nicole Lane has been sold to Tucson-based investors for $2 million. CBRE’s Nancy McClure, in Tucson, and Philip D. Voorhees and Jimmy Slusher, in the Newport Beach, California, office, represented the seller. Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman, with Phoenix Commercial Advisors, represented the buyer.
- River People LLC bought a 39,340-square-foot building on 3.21 acres of land at 655 E. River Road from Banner Health for $2 million. Rick Volk, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
- The El Pollo Loco building in the shopping center near Irvington and Interstate 19 has been sold to private investors for $1.6 million. Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale. The restaurant has a 20-year lease.
- Tucson Blvd. LLC sold the 3,760-square-foot building at 430 N. Tucson Blvd. to KC Posse LLC for $550,000. Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., represented the seller and Annie Lewis, of Buzz Isaacson Realty, represented the buyer.
- Agrinsoni Enterprises Inc. leased 2,500 square feet at 3253 E. Valencia Road to open a chicken wing and rib restaurant. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.
- Jun Wang and Fen Wang, doing business as Sushi Sakari, leased 2,400 square feet at 2962 N. Campbell Ave. from DSW JCR Tucson Retail LLC. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com