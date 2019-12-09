A Tucson performing arts theater will be packing up and moving to a bigger space next year.
Live Theatre Workshop bought 8,317 square feet of industrial space at 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, near North Country Club Road, from Zonge International Inc. for $810,000.
The purchase included two buildings — a 5,145 square-foot office building and a 3,172-square-foot service/warehouse building.
Stephen D. Cohen and Russell W. Hall, with Picor, represented the seller and Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
The site will be a relocation for the theater that has operated at 5317 E. Speedway for 26 years, said Michael Martinez, the executive director.
He said the larger building will have two show venues and the smaller building will house rehearsal and education classroom space that can be used by other community groups.
There will also be an outdoor patio for events.
“We will have many more classes and summer camps for students, and they will have their own space to build sets, costumes and props,” Martinez said. “New technical classes will be added for students as well.”
The money for the sale was raised by donors and local foundations and the goal is to open the new location by August 2020.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Robinwood LLC bought the 24-unit Palo Verde Plaza Apartments at 3475 E. Water St. from MLII Investments LLC for $1.4 million. Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate brokers Joseph Chaplik and Joe Boyle handled the transaction.
- Metro Motors LLC bought a 1,966-square-foot office building and lot at 2761 N. Stone Ave. from Wholesale Auto Exchange Inc. for $235,000. Gordon Wagner and David Blanchette, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller and Andre Scaife, with EXP Realty, represented the buyer.
- AVTECH Systems leased 7,023 square feet of industrial space in Alvernon Business Center, 3865 E. 34th St. from AP & D Investments LLP. Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Christopher Irvin, with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, represented the tenant.
- Valley Environmental Resources Inc. leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space in Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2480 W. Ruthrauff Road, from Presson Scottsdale LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord and Jon O’Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions LLC, represented the tenant.
- Gunning Fitness LLC leased 1,600 square feet of industrial space in Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway, from Presson Midway LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, handled the transaction.