Tucson Real Estate: Local flower shop relocates to midtown

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a local florist has opened a new retail location on the north side.

Atelier de LaFleur was formerly known as LaFleur Plantscapes + Fresh Flora and catered to events and corporate installations out of a spot in the train depot downtown.

Over the five years of operation, customers would often ask if they could buy custom floral arrangements for themselves, so owner Colleen LaFleur and manager Mica Brinson decided to open a retail shop.

They leased 800 square feet at 3065 N. Campbell Ave. Sheku Massarat, with Broker House Realty, handled the lease.

The flower shop is eco-conscious, LaFleur said, mindful of conserving water, shopping locally, recycling and repurposing materials and composting floral waste.

Atelier de LaFleur carries fresh flowers, indoor plants, cacti and succulents. The shop also has gardening tools and supplies, books, candles, home decor and jewelry. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LaFleur has eight employees.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Old Vail Station Office and Retail Center and Vail Self Storage has been sold for $8.2 million to Occidental Capital Holdings Inc. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the seller, Old Vail Station LLC.

Pelm Properties LLC bought Blacklidge and Presidio Student Housing, a 32-unit complex at 2901-2905 E. Blacklidge Drive and 2912-2916 E. Presidio Road for $1.5 million from My Best Home Ever LLC. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

The Pizza Hut shop at 7665 N. La Cholla Blvd. sold to private investors for $1.5 million. Marcus & Millichap brokers Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress, out of Phoenix, Yuri Sergunin and J.J. Taughinbaugh from Palo Alto, Calif., and Andrew Knudsen and Austin Williams from Salt Lake City, handled the sale.

S&S Thathi LLC bought Buck’s Fuel Center, on the southwest corner of First Avenue and River Road, from Franklin & Patrice LLC for $640,000. The property has been rebranded as a Chevron station. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented both parties.

Outlook Real Estate Group LLC bought Snug Harbor Mobile Home Park from OSK II LLC for $575,000. The community, at 6329 and 6347 S. Fontana Ave. and 6343 and 6350 S. Consolidated Ave., has 27 mobile-home spaces and two single-family residences. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Jason Butler, with R.O.I. Properties LLC, represented the seller.

Colossal Consulting LLC leased 5,175 square feet of industrial space at 3450 S. Broadmont Drive from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Sparkle Cleaners Inc. leased 1,520 square feet at 11931 N. First Ave. in the Placita de Oro shopping center. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, CTW-FVP LLC.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com