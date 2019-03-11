A local glass shop, specializing in high-end smoking accessories, is opening a second location.
Glass Geeks, currently located at 4695 N. Oracle Road, will open at 4932 and 4940 E. Speedway in the combined 8,122 square feet of space.
The site formerly housed Christie’s Antiques and Elegant Junque Shop, which closed earlier this year after 58 years in business.
Jon O’Shea, Rob Fischrup and Eric Lamb, of Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller in the $625,000 sales. The buyer was represented by Juan Pantoja, of Grimm Commercial.
Owned by Mark Rotunda, Glass Geeks opened in Tucson in 2017.
Featuring work of local glass blowers, the store has clients around the country including celebrities who pay $130,000 for glass pipes, said Ryan Garcia, the chief operating officer.
At the new location, beer steins and glassware will be added to the offerings along with a glass-blowing studio where customers can rent torch time and learn the trade from local artists, Garcia said.
The Speedway store is expected to open in April.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Abdelsalam Khattab bought a 30,000-square-foot industrial building at 3151 E. Drexel Road from the Sanarp Trust for $1.2 million. Russell W. Hall and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, and Aaron Norwood, with Levrose Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller. Robert Arnold and Benjamin Riehle, with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, represented the buyer.
- AZDA LLC bought Alvernon Apartments, a 24-unit complex at 2053-2099 N. Alvernon Way and Speedway Apartments, a 15-unit complex located at 6924-6940 E. Speedway, from KMS Enterprises LLC for $937,500 each. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- KI Venture bought 1.49 acres of commercial land on the northeast corner of Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Moore Road for $450,000. The parcel has a pre-approved conceptual plan for 14,000 square feet of retail space. Jon O’Shea, Rob Fischrup and Eric Lamb, of Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller, Mattamy Homes. The buyer was represented by Jenna Loving, of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
- John L. and Mary E. Stone bought a fourplex at 5566 E. Glenn St. from The Lake Investment Group LLC for $405,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Tony Reed, with Long Realty Co., represented the seller.