 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Real Estate: Local medical supply store moving
Tucson real estate

Tucson Real Estate: Local medical supply store moving

Tucson Safety & Medical Supply, in business since 1984, is leaving its home on East Fort Lowell Road for a storefront at 4025 N. Oracle Road, above, just north of Roger Road.

 Gabriela Rico / Arizona Daily Star

A local medical supply stores is relocating to North Oracle Road this fall.

Tucson Safety & Medical Supply signed a lease for 4,200 square feet at 4025 N. Oracle Road, across the street from Target.

In business since 1984, the store carries first-aid stations and trauma bags along with all needed supplies to fill them. It also has safety products and home health-care items and lab coats.

The business will relocate from 1740 E. Fort Lowell Road and is expected to open in October.

Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the tenant, and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

  • CRE Strategic Investments LLC bought a 4,290-square-foot industrial building at 320 E. Medina Road from 320 Medina LLC for $595,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller.
  • Legacy LLC bought a 1,700-square-foot building at 8320 E. Broadway, leased to Eegee’s restaurant, from Hogie House Restaurants LLC for $565,000. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the seller.
  • Art Center Inc., doing business as Southwest University of Visual Arts, leased 18,755 square feet from BP Annex LLC at 20 E. Congress St. Richard M. Kleiner and Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Amy Dattilo-Cavallaro, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
  • Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery leased 16,040 square feet at 4343 N. Oracle Road from Wetmore Plaza Shops. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the tenant, and Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord.
  • Design in Iron and Fencing LLC leased 4,400 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties LLC at 220 E. 27th St. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
  • Automation Specialists Inc. leased 4,024 square feet of industrial space at 4775 S. Butterfield Drive from Butterfield Technology Center LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser, along with George Larsen, Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord.
  • TNT Fashions leased 3,240 square feet at 3658 S. 16th Ave. from Santa Cruz Plaza AZ LLC / AAVRPARIZ LLC. Dave Hammack and Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the landlord.
  • Sonoran Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy leased 2,652 square feet at 4410 E. Grant Road from H.L.F. Properties Inc. Ryan McGregor and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.
  • La Cortina Drapery Shop Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 4911 E. 29th St. from Presson Corp. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, handled the transaction.
  • Satice Clothing LLC leased 1,067 square feet at 4500 E. Speedway from Presson Midway LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker handled the transaction.
  • Tucson Pole Fitness LLC leased 1,050 square feet at 3957 E. Speedway from Central Point Tucson LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, represented the landlord and Joseph Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community
Business News

Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

  • Updated

In the first phase of the master-planned community, 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. The second and third phase of Yaqui Square will possibly include high-rise construction with retail, office and residential space. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News