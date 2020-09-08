Tucson Real Estate: Local sign company relocating

A local sign company is expanding its store and relocating just a bit east.

Fastsigns on Speedway has leased 3,700 square feet at 3461 E. Speedway and plans to open by the end of the month.

“We’re excited to be solidifying this move that will combine all functions under one roof,” said Byron Patton, owner of the 31-year-old business. “We’re only a half-mile from our current store and still centrally located on Speedway in the hub of commerce in mid-town Tucson.”

The current shop is at 3009 E. Speedway. It sells signage and graphics for marketing and advertising.

Landlord David Lee handled the transaction.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Parts Authority, a national distributor of automotive replacement parts and tools, leased 34,560 square feet of industrial space at 777 E. MacArthur Circle from MacArthur Investments LLC. Picor’s Brandon Rodgers and Stephen D. Cohen handled the lease.

RNR Tires Inc. leased 3,750 square feet at 22nd Street AutoMall, 8140 E. 22nd St. Picor’s Ron Zimmerman and George Larsen, of Larsen Baker, represented the landlord and Paul Blum, of West USA Commercial, represented the tenant.

Sies Tres LLC leased 3,350 square feet of retail space in El Corredor Shopping Center, 9740 N. Oracle Road, from Boulder Oro Valley LLC. Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the tenant and Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

The Republican Party of Arizona leased 2,516 square feet of office space at 7290 E. Broadway from Swan Court LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord.

ABC Pet Clinic leased 2,000 square feet at Las Plazas, on the northwest corner of Houghton and Old Vail roads. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen.

Kings Parlor LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Plaza Azteca, 3553 S. 12th Ave., from NAI Investments LLC. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers.

