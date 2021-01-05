Tucson Real Estate: Midtown office designed by famed architect sells for $1.9M

A midtown Tucson office building, designed by a famed local architect, has been bought by California investors.

The Sun Building at 2030 E. Speedway, just east of Campbell Avenue, sold for $1.9 million.

Alain Hartmann, with Hartmann Commercial, represented the seller, HFG Properties, and the buyer, Thorinson LLC, was self represented.

Built in 1960, the Sun Building is 100% occupied.

Designed by Anne Rysdale, the building features rock and stone facades, an atrium and waterfall that feeds into a koi pond.

Rysdale, a Tucson High School and University of Arizona alum, was the only registered female architect practicing in Arizona in the early part of her career that began in 1949, according to the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation. Annie Graham Rockfellow, Arizona’s first female registered architect, had retired in 1938.

Other commercial properties Rysdale designed in Tucson include The Tucson Inn, Old Spanish Trail Motel and the Shelter Cocktail Lounge.

The new owners aren’t planning any changes to the Sun Building.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Process Control & Engineering LLC leased 3,000 square feet in the Romero-Prince Business Park, 3538 N. Romero Road, from Costa Verde Investments LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Susan Devall leased 2,530 square feet of industrial space in Euclid Industrial Park, 1019 S. Euclid Ave., from Rich Rodgers South Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Community Provider of Enrichment Services Inc. leased 2,243 square feet in Acacia Square, 80 W. Fort Lowell Road, from R Legacy Irrevocable Trust. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Rooter Ranger LLC leased 1,725 square feet in Friebus Industrial Park, 2341 S. Friebus Ave., from Friebus Investor LLC. Picor’s Max Fisher represented the landlord and Landon Farnsworth, with JK Realty LLC, represented the tenant.

Wow Real Estate LLC leased 1,598 square feet at 5151 E. Broadway from KCI-Broadway LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway LLC, Belmont-Broadway LLC, and Tucson 5151 Investments LLC. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord and Carlos Albelais, with Realty Executives Arizona Territory, represented the tenant.

Z Beauty Salon & Barber Shop LLC leased 1,055 square feet in Plaza Centro, 345 E. Congress St., from CH Retail Fund I/Tucson Grant Road LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.

