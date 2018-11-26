An organization dedicated to supporting active-duty military members in Arizona will open an office in Tucson.
Military Assistance Mission (MAM), founded in Phoenix, has leased 837 square feet in Craycroft Plaza, just south of Speedway, for an office and training services.
Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal represented the landlord, Larsen Baker, and Ian Stuart, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
MAM provides financial and moral support to Arizona’s current active-duty military and their families.
Programs include assistance with school costs, job placement, support during the holidays and Seats for Soldiers, where members can get tickets to see the Arizona Diamondback or Arizona Cardinals play and be recognized at the game.
MAM was founded in 2012 by Margy Bons, mother of U.S. Marine Michael Marzano, who was killed in Iraq in 2005.
“Military Assistance Mission allows me the opportunity to support not only Michael’s fellow comrades overseas but to help with their families that are struggling at home,” she wrote in the mission statement.
Visit azmam.org for more information. The Tucson office is expected to open next month.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- The single-tenant property leased to Dutch Bros. Coffee at 120 S. Wilmot Road has been sold for $2.47 million. Joseph R. Compagno, with CBRE’s Phoenix office, and Nancy McClure, in CBRE’s Tucson office, represented the seller, Oregon-based Cole Valley Partners. Sunny Gill, of Habitat Investment Advisors, represented the buyer, Calif.-based LD Enterprises LLC.
- Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought a 33-unit apartment complex at 420-460 E. Yavapai Road from Yavapai Properties LLC for $1.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Claud Smith, with Goldsmith Real Estate, represented the seller.
- Verge Church Inc. leased 5,790 square feet at 1635 S. Research Loop from Presson PV Eleven LLC. Rob Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Alan Moore, with Chapman Lindsey, represented the tenant.
- Hart Scientific Consulting International LLC leased 3,353 square feet at 2002 N. Forbes Blvd. from Forbes Investors LLC. Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Terry Lavery, with Re/Max Commercial, represented the tenant.
- Pat Egan Automotive Group Inc. leased 2,800 square feet at 4702 E. 22nd St. from Omaga Investment Co. Pat Darcy, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord.
- Skin Narrative leased 1,108 square feet at Kolb Executive Plaza, 1650 N. Kolb Road, from Kolb Executive Park LLC. Jeff Casper, with CBRE, represented the landlord.