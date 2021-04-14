Tucson Real Estate: Neighborhood grocer opens today in former Rincon Market space

Sam Hughes will soon have a neighborhood deli, bakery, grocery store and eatery again.
Flora’s Market Run announced last year that it was moving into the former Rincon Market spot on Sixth Street at Tucson Boulevard.
Finishing touches are underway in the 12,000-square-foot space, which will also feature wood-fired pizza and a butcher shop. The new concept is owned by the partners behind Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co. and should be open in the coming weeks.
The retail center where it’s located is one of three developments recently purchased by Tucson developer Ross Rulney in an indirect land acquisition through purchase of various partnerships that hold title to the real estate, so the price was not public.
The sale also included the retail strip on the south side of Sixth Street, across from Flora’s and two office buildings on either side of Tucson Boulevard, both north and south of Sixth Street.
Current occupants include Seven Cups, Tumerico, Gentlemen’s Choice Barber, Bob Dobbs, Studio B, Tempronics and Arizona Flower Market.
Rulney has no plans to make changes to the properties, to which he was drawn because of the area’s history.
“I’m incredibly excited about this iconic project and plan to hold the property long term,” he said.
It could also be a place frequented in the future by the new residents of Rulney’s Benedictine Apartments, 800 N. Country Club Road — formerly the Benedictine Monastery. The first phase of the project is expected to open for leasing by the end of July, with project completion in October.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Drake T16 Mirada Owner LLC bought the 201-unit La Mirada Apartments, 4415 E. Grant Road, from Tolu Real Estate LLC for $18 million. Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate brokers Joseph Chaplik and Joe Boyle handled the sale.
- Moreno Valley Gateway LLC bought the 24,260-square-foot building at 345 E. Toole Ave., from Macarthur Tucson LLC for $4.6 million. Brenna Lacey, of Volk Co., represented the seller.
- Chuyito’s Hot Dogs has leased space at 3894 N. Oracle Road for its first Tucson Sonoran hot dog shop. It started in Nogales. Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, 3838 Oracle Plaza Joint Ventures LLC.
- Border Chicken LLC, doing business as Church’s Chicken, leased 1,800 square feet at Tucson Place Shopping Center, 565 E. Wetmore Road, in the former Applebee’s restaurant. Landlord Larsen Baker will adapt the 4,400-square-foot building into two suites and add a drive-thru lane. Larsen Baker was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.
- Dutch Brothers has leased the former pad that housed Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que at 4565 N. Oracle Road. The site will be demolished for a rebuild. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlord Solar Holdings LLC. Marty Olejarcyk, Jesse Rozio and Greg Saltz, of GPS Commercial Advisors, represented the tenant.
- 5:5 Nail Bar leased 1,984 square feet at 2500 E. Grant Road. Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot, with Larsen Baker, and Brian Frakes, of Common Bond Development, represented the landlord, Grant & Tucson Redevelopment LLC.
- Hielitos Fine Ice leased the last 785 square feet in the Speedway Craycroft Plaza, 5460 E. Speedway, for a raspado shop. Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot, with Larsen Baker, handled the transaction.
