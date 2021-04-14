Tucson Real Estate: Neighborhood grocer opens today in former Rincon Market space

Sam Hughes will soon have a neighborhood deli, bakery, grocery store and eatery again.

Flora’s Market Run announced last year that it was moving into the former Rincon Market spot on Sixth Street at Tucson Boulevard.

Finishing touches are underway in the 12,000-square-foot space, which will also feature wood-fired pizza and a butcher shop. The new concept is owned by the partners behind Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co. and should be open in the coming weeks.

The retail center where it’s located is one of three developments recently purchased by Tucson developer Ross Rulney in an indirect land acquisition through purchase of various partnerships that hold title to the real estate, so the price was not public.

The sale also included the retail strip on the south side of Sixth Street, across from Flora’s and two office buildings on either side of Tucson Boulevard, both north and south of Sixth Street.

Current occupants include Seven Cups, Tumerico, Gentlemen’s Choice Barber, Bob Dobbs, Studio B, Tempronics and Arizona Flower Market.

Rulney has no plans to make changes to the properties, to which he was drawn because of the area’s history.