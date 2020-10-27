Tucson Real Estate: New haunt-inspired salon opening for Halloween

For those looking for more than just a haircut, a local stylist is opening a new salon with a ghoulish theme just in time for Halloween.

Teia DeWier leased 1,000 square feet at 3821 N. Oracle Road for LuckyTrouble Studio.

“Trouble is one of my nicknames,” she explained with a laugh.

As a lifelong fan of haunted houses, DeWier said she wanted to create a space that felt like a destination for customers.

After being greeted by a bat named Lurch, customers can get their hair done, lash extensions and even browse some thrift-store treasures and homemade outfits.

Vivid fantasy hair color is a specialty and DeWier, the sole employee for now, will always be in costume.

The Tucson native has been a stylist for 10 years locally, renting stations at several salons around town.

After the pandemic shutdown, DeWier said she had the time to plan for opening her own space.

Only one customer, or family members, will be allowed in the shop at a time and she sanitizes the station between customers.

Masks are required and she has disposable ones available, “because I’m a believer in science,” she said.