Tucson Real Estate: New KB Home community going up in Marana

Construction has begun on 251 new home lots that KB Home recently bought in Marana.

Near Cortaro Road and Hartman Lane, the one- and two-story-home community will be called Colina de Anza and is expected to come to market next year.

“The area has always been a successful submarket for KB Home as it offers convenient amenities including highly rated schools, scenic parks and abundant outdoor recreation,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division.

Records show the sales price for the 126-acre site was $11.2 million.

The homes will range in size from 1,300 to 2,700 square feet with models of up to six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Prices will be determined by market conditions in 2021.

The development will feature KB Home’s new dedicated office space option for the work-from-home buyer.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Atlas BL Grant Rd LLC bought 2,115 square feet of retail space at 4011 E. Grant Road from Carl B. Kuck and Cheryl A. Kuck, Trustees of the Carl and Cheryl Kuck Trust for $775,000. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the seller and Bryan Babits, with Western Retail Advisors LLC, represented the buyer.

Smiley Lifting Solutions LLC leased 19,800 square feet of industrial space at 2001 N. Ninth Ave. from Tucson 2001 LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Sandvik Wire & Heating Technology Corp. leased 8,808 square feet of industrial space at 2424 E. Aragon Road from 2424 Aragon Road LLC. Brandon Rodgers and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented both parties.

Helicon Corp. leased 8,600 square feet of industrial space at 1700 S. Fourth Ave. from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Picor’s Ron Zimmerman represented the landlord.

Ice Now LLC leased 7,000 square feet of industrial space at 3791 N. Highway Drive from Eckenrode Partnership. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord and Brett Angner, with Everyday Investments Realty, represented the tenant.

Seth Rode leased 2,500 square feet at 620 E. 19th St. from Euclid Business Center LLC for a metal fabrication site. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Trees Please! leased 2,400 square feet of retail space in St. Mary’s Village, 1321 W. St. Mary’s Road, from St. Mary’s Investors LLC. Dave Hammack and Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Perry Good Smoothies and Juice Bar LLC leased 720 square feet at 5555 E. Grant Road from Llj Holdings LLLP. Lori Casey and Cameron Casey, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented both parties.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

