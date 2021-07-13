Tucson Real Estate: New pet shop to offer reptiles and breeding advice

If furry pets aren’t your thing, a new pet shop offers exotic reptiles and advice on how to procreate them.
Cold Blooded Exotics LLC. leased 980 square feet at Embassy Plaza, 3924 W. Ina Road. Ben Craney, Jayme Fabe and Sam Nalli, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.
Opening next month, the shop will carry critters such as pythons, bearded dragons, iguanas, chameleons and other small reptiles.
Owners Audrey and Jacob Winkelman get their supply from Florida.
Prices range from $50 to $100 for a bearded dragon, which Audrey said “make good family pets” to $1,500 for ball python.
Jacob has always liked reptiles and started breeding them at home.
“That evolved into opening a shop,” Audrey said.
Their intent is on selling the reptiles to families who appreciate them as pets.
“They are good for people who are first-time pet owners,” Audrey said.
The new store will be open Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and carry cages and other reptile-related accessories.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
The Plaza at Williams Center, a 10,400-square-foot office building occupied by HBL CPAs, was bought by Brik Investments LLC for $2.7 million. Prior to HBL’s occupancy, this building was the longtime home of the iconic Cactus Moon nightclub. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the seller, Plaza Williams Center LLC, and the buyer was represented by Buzz Isaacson and Annie Lewis, of Buzz Isaacson Realty.
Erin Dawn Lanza Living Trust and Thomas Nick Lanza, Jr. Living Trust bought the 12-unit Sunstone Apartments at 1125 N. Seventh Ave. from Brinc Sunstone LLC for $1.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Children’s Choice Dental Care leased 3,200 square feet at Tucson Place Shopping Center, 405 E. Wetmore Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot. Matt Milinovich and Matt Alemania, with Avison Young, represented the tenant.
1929 E. Grant LLC bought 3,093 square feet of retail space at 1929 E. Grant Road from CampGrant LLC for $480,000. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented both parties.
Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC leased 2,226 square feet of office space at Plaza Palomino, 2910 N. Swan Road. Andrew Sternberg, Phil Skillings and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Rick Kleiner, with Picor, represented the tenant.
Star Bible Fellowship leased 1,920 square feet at Broadbent Business Center, 2015 N. Forbes Blvd., from Forbes Tucson LLC. Robert Glaser, with Picor, handled the lease.
HPS Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, leased 1,400 square feet at 7966 N. Oracle Road from Roseville Tucson LLC. Picor’s Rob Tomlinson represented the tenant and Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the landlord.
