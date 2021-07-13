Tucson Real Estate: New pet shop to offer reptiles and breeding advice

If furry pets aren’t your thing, a new pet shop offers exotic reptiles and advice on how to procreate them.

Cold Blooded Exotics LLC. leased 980 square feet at Embassy Plaza, 3924 W. Ina Road. Ben Craney, Jayme Fabe and Sam Nalli, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.

Opening next month, the shop will carry critters such as pythons, bearded dragons, iguanas, chameleons and other small reptiles.

Owners Audrey and Jacob Winkelman get their supply from Florida.

Prices range from $50 to $100 for a bearded dragon, which Audrey said “make good family pets” to $1,500 for ball python.

Jacob has always liked reptiles and started breeding them at home.

“That evolved into opening a shop,” Audrey said.

Their intent is on selling the reptiles to families who appreciate them as pets.

“They are good for people who are first-time pet owners,” Audrey said.

The new store will be open Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and carry cages and other reptile-related accessories.

