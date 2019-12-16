Tucson Real Estate: New RV and boat storage facility under construction in southwest Tucson

Simon & Co. has partnered with AmeriPark RV & Boat Storage on a new Tucson site.

Simon & Co., Inc., bought 11 acres of vacant land at 6455 S. Wilmot Road from Mahesh and Vineeta Talwar for $890,000.

Hank Amos of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the seller and Joshua Simon, of GPS Retail, LLC, represented the buyer.

AmeriPark Covered Storage will offer covered and open-air options for RV and boat owners. It will feature secured, electronic access, motion detection lights and on-site sewage dump.

AmeriPark has two facilities in the Phoenix area.

“We know there’s a significant growth opportunity with this type of facility in this area and we’re excited to build this out,” said Whitney Jurjevich, partner of AmeriPark Covered Storage.

The Tucson facility is under construction and expected to open by summer.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Dynamic Manufacturing and Engineering LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 1548 S. Euclid Ave. from RRN Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Taco Bell will be constructing a new store at Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges, opening in 2020. The site is on the southeast corner of Park Avenue and Tucson Marketplace Boulevard. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented Taco Bell and Chad Russell, with Land Advisors Organization, represented the landlord.

Brooklyn Bedding leased 2,200 square feet from Rooney Ranch LLC, in the Rooney Ranch Shopping Center, 10875 N. Oracle Road. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the tenant.

Dependable Nurses of Phoenix LLC, doing business as Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, leased 1,293 square feet at 5151 E. Broadway from KCI-Broadway LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway LLC, Belmont-Broadway LLC, and Tucson 5151 Investments LLC. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord and David Cooke, with Avison Young – Dallas LLC, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com