Tucson Real Estate: Office market appears to be rebounding

The local office market appears to be making a slow but steady comeback after more than a year of remote work.

CJR Investments recently sold a 5,200-square-foot office suite at 10130 N. Oracle Road to private investors for $1.5 million. The space houses the administrative offices for Basis school, which has renewed its lease for five years.

“They’re committed to the space — not just working from home,” said Gary Heinfeld, with Advisors in Real Estate, who represented the seller along with Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield. “Just in the last month, we’ve seen a little more activity for offices,” he said.

Vacancy rates remained steady at 9.3% during the first quarter of 2021, according to a report by commercial brokerage firm Picor.

“We anticipate that (the second quarter of 2021) will turn the corner toward increasing demand for office space,” the report says. “Pent-up demand is likely to become evident as decision makers feel more comfortable evaluating their near- and long-term office requirement.”

Other recent commercial transactions include: