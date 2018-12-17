Harsch Investment Properties, an Oregon company that has aggressively invested in Tucson’s industrial market, has made another acquisition.
The company bought a 153,500-square-foot property at Medina Business Park, 2201 E. Medina Road, from US REIF Tucson Commerce Center of Arizona for $10.7 million.
The purchase bring Harsch’s footprint in the local market to 657,233 square feet, including a speculative building on which the company broke ground last month.
That property, at 6860 S. Brosius Ave., will have a 157,000-square-foot building in the Tucson Airport Distribution Center. An additional 15 acres of land will be developed in the future.
CBRE handled the sale.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Cutting Edge Refinishing Inc. bought a 19,500-square-foot industrial building at 350 E. Irvington Road from LRD Investments LLC for $925,000. Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the seller, and Lucero and Associates represented the buyer.
- Bison Engineering bought a 5,800-square-foot industrial space at 4251 S. Station Master Drive from Arden Lee Holdings for $490,000. Tim Healy, with CBRE, handled the transaction.
- Tucson Physicians Group Holdings leased 8,623 square feet at St. Joseph’s Medical Plaza, 6565 E. Carondelet Drive, from Tucson Medical Properties LLC. David Montijo and Damian Wilkinson, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
- Regency Medical Equipment Inc. leased 6,865 square feet of industrial space in Center Pointe Commerce Center, 2551 N. Dragoon St., from Lilly Investment Group LLC. Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the landlord, and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the tenant.
- Pilates Station leased 2,164 square feet at 13190 E. Colossal Cave Road. Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, Old Vail Station LLC.
- Tucson Braces leased 1,140 square feet at 4955 N. Sabino Canyon Road, in the Hidden Valley Inn Plaza. Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, HVIP LLC, and the tenant was represented by Jeramy Price, of Volk Co.