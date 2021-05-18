Tucson Real Estate: Oro Valley sub shop opens

Sliced and grilled subs are being served up at the newest Oro Valley eatery.

Jersey Mike’s Subs leased 1,260 square feet at 7315 N. Oracle Road and franchise owners Duane Layton and Alicia Rosenfield are kicking off business with a grand opening fundraiser to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson from May 19 to May 23.

Customers with a fundraising coupon can get a sub with a minimum $2 donation.

“We have set a goal to raise $2,500 for this local charity,” Layton said. “Come by, visit, and help us reach this goal for a great cause.”

Coupons were distributed to local businesses around the new location to be shared with customers and employees.

The shop offers dine-in, takeout and delivery of its hot and cold subs served on in-store baked bread. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.

