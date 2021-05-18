Tucson Real Estate: Oro Valley sub shop opens

Sliced and grilled subs are being served up at the newest Oro Valley eatery.
Jersey Mike’s Subs leased 1,260 square feet at 7315 N. Oracle Road and franchise owners Duane Layton and Alicia Rosenfield are kicking off business with a grand opening fundraiser to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson from May 19 to May 23.
Customers with a fundraising coupon can get a sub with a minimum $2 donation.
“We have set a goal to raise $2,500 for this local charity,” Layton said. “Come by, visit, and help us reach this goal for a great cause.”
Coupons were distributed to local businesses around the new location to be shared with customers and employees.
The shop offers dine-in, takeout and delivery of its hot and cold subs served on in-store baked bread. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
R & P Properties LLC bought a 9,175-square-foot multitenant retail building at Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges, 1570 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., from Fullerton Tucson Marketplace LLC for $3 million. Tenants included NextCare, GNC and AT&T. Brenna Lacey and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., handled the sale.
AuStar Holdings LLC bought a 7,260-square-foot office building at 2502 N. Huachuca Drive from Hanlon-Mitchell Enterprises LLC for $960,000. Ben Craney and Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, handled the sale.
W4 Properties LLC bought a 10,800-square-foot industrial building at 3645 S. Country Club Road from P2 3645 S. Country Club LLC for $582,000. The sale was handled by Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC.
O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC leased 8,000 square feet at 1535-1543 W. St. Mary’s Road from Tucson St. Mary’s Plaza LLC. Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and the landlord was represented by Dave Hammack, with Picor.
Green Energy LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 3831 N. Oracle Road from Tesoro Enterprises LLC. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com