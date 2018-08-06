A pet-training and retail store is coming to midtown.
Paw Prints has leased 837 square feet in the Craycroft Plaza, on Craycroft Road just south of Speedway.
The site will be used as a pet-training facility and for the sale of related products and services. Paw Prints is scheduled to open in September.
Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal represented the landlord, Larsen Baker.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Loon Lake LLC bought the 5,051-square-foot building on 7,800 square feet of land at 103 N. Park Ave. from 103 Park Holdings LLC, for $625,000. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the seller; Christopher Itule and Damion Alexander, of Long Realty Co. represented the buyer.
- Sunland Home LLC leased 2,409 square feet at 3230 S. Dodge Blvd. from Presson Corp. Rob Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord, and independent broker Frank Mercier represented the tenant.
- Peak Corrosion Control Inc. leased 2,400 square feet at 9595 E. Speedway from Evans Insurance and Financial Services LLC. Kelly Fickle, Russell W. Hall and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the tenant; Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
- Curb A Peel Property Maintenance LLC leased 2,335 square feet at 3220 S. Dodge Blvd. from Presson Corp. Rob Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Joey Mada Jr. WSB-WFG leased 2,074 square feet at 2020 N. Forbes Blvd. from Santo Tomas Partners LLP. Brandon Rodgers and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord; Picor’s Russell W. Hall, Stephen D. Cohen and Kelly Fickle represented the tenant.
- Cobra Tuc LLC leased 2,040 square feet at 1009 S. Euclid Ave. from Rich Rodgers South Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Co-Op Salon LLC leased 1,707 square feet at 6021 N. Oracle Road from PP Two Inc. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Picor’s Aaron LaPrise represented the tenant.