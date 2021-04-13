Tucson Real Estate: Popular RV park sells to Phoenix investors

Desert Trails RV Park in Tucson, on the city’s southwest side, has sold to Phoenix investors for $4.5 million.

The 25-acre park, at 3551 S. San Joaquin Road, has 200 RV hookups and amenities such as a sunset observation deck, a library with reading patio and a cacti garden.

Andrew Warner, with NAI Horizon, represented both the seller, Desert Trails Land Holdings LLC of Tucson and the buyer, Desert Trails RV Park LLC of Phoenix.

“Desert Trails RV Park is one of Tucson’s most unique RV Parks,” Warner said, adding that it is a short drive to downtown Tucson. “The park is adjacent to a protected desert preserve and hiking trails. ... Desert Trails has always had a large wait list and has hosted a variety of musical performances from popular artists throughout Tucson.”

Desert Trails was built in 1979.

Other recent commercial transactions include: