Tucson Real Estate: Popular RV park sells to Phoenix investors

Desert Trails RV Park in Tucson, on the city’s southwest side, has sold to Phoenix investors for $4.5 million.
The 25-acre park, at 3551 S. San Joaquin Road, has 200 RV hookups and amenities such as a sunset observation deck, a library with reading patio and a cacti garden.
Andrew Warner, with NAI Horizon, represented both the seller, Desert Trails Land Holdings LLC of Tucson and the buyer, Desert Trails RV Park LLC of Phoenix.
“Desert Trails RV Park is one of Tucson’s most unique RV Parks,” Warner said, adding that it is a short drive to downtown Tucson. “The park is adjacent to a protected desert preserve and hiking trails. ... Desert Trails has always had a large wait list and has hosted a variety of musical performances from popular artists throughout Tucson.”
Desert Trails was built in 1979.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Becton, Dickinson and Co. bought 32.65 acres of industrial land in Century Park Marketplace, at the northeast corner of Valencia and Kolb roads, from Valencia Kolb Properties LLC for $4.1 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller. William Honsaker, with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc. in Tucson, and Jodie Matthews, with Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage Inc. in Parsippany, New Jersey, represented the buyer.
RNC Arizona LLC bought the 19-unit Geronimo Apartments at 2514 N. Geronimo Ave., from Sarando-Swan LP for $940,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen bought a 25,000-square-foot retail property at 6565 E. Grant Road from SCM 10X Tucson 6565 LLC for $900,000. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the seller and Morgan Danhoff, with Velocity Retail Group, represented the buyer.
RNC Arizona LLC bought the six-unit Glenn Villas Apartments at 2520 and 2530 E. Glenn St., from Santilli Development LLC for $730,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Project Alpha LLC bought the 15-unit Kentucky Apartments at 329-331 W. Kentucky St. from Sarando-Swan LP for $680,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
The Source Chiropractic leased 2,200 square feet at The Gallery Offices, on the northeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.
Double A Acoustics LLC has leased 1,000 square feet at Camino Seco Business Park, at Broadway and Camino Seco. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.