A new beauty shop that specializes in prettiness and prayers has opened on Tucson’s southeast side.
Painless Permanent Makeup & Prayer has leased space in the Civano Center, 10501 E. Seven Generations Way.
Owner Lorraine Montgomery’s services include facials, peels, waxing, manicures, restorative cosmetic work for cancer survivors and prayers.
She has been an aesthetician for 24 years, but working in a salon with shared space limited the services she could provide.
“For the last several years, I’ve offered to pray for my clients when they brought up health issues or life’s challenges,” Montgomery said. “‘Sure’ they would say, ‘I’d never turn down a prayer.’”
When she began processing the paperwork for her new business, she filed with the state under the name Painless Permanent Makeup.
“I felt God tugging at my hear to add ‘& Prayer’ but that seemed like such a big, bold step,” Montgomery said.
After more than a month of waiting for her license, she discovered that it had been returned because she had written an old address on it.
“It was returned to me, unopened, with God giving me another chance to include him,” Montgomery said. “OK, Lord, I get it, I’ll add ‘& Prayer’”
The salon is open Monday through Saturday by appointment only. Call 419-0620 for availability.
Facial peels start at $70, permanent makeup starts at $295 — and the prayers are free upon request.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Labrador Capital LLC bought a 10,120-square-foot office building in Camp Lowell Corporate Center, 4544 E. Camp Lowell Drive, from RLP Building LLC for $2.3 million. Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Mark Irvin, with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, represented the seller.
- ACM Arizona LLC bought Santa Rosa Apartments, an eight-unit complex at 1623-1641 N. Santa Rosa Ave.,
- from BWI Anklam LLC and BWI LLC for $580,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Country and Western bar Whiskey Roads leased 6,505 square feet on the southwest corner of
- Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard from Casa Adobes Baptist Church. Greg Furrier and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Greg Wexler, with Wexler and Associates, represented the tenant.
- American Dental Partners of Arizona LLC leased 4,684 square feet at 3250 N. Campbell Ave. from Campbell Square LLC. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Pepsi Windland, with Colliers International, represented the tenant.
- Solgen Power LLC leased 2,470 square feet in Gateway Industrial Park, 3710 S. Park Ave., from William Lee LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- It is Written Enterprises LLC, doing business as Just Right Mattress Outlet, leased 1,680 square feet at 5470 E. Speedway from Larsen Baker. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant, and Andy Seleznov, with Larson Baker, represented the landlord.
- Zenith Vape LLC leased 1,500 square feet in El Sol Shopping Center, 2922 E. 22nd St., from RRL Inc. Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the landlord.