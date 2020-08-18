Tucson Real Estate: Raising Cane's building sold for $5 million

A private investor has bought the Raising Cane’s restaurant building near the University of Arizona for $5 million.
Zack House, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind, Jamie Medress, Craig Elster and Ron Duong, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale of the property at 2604 E. Speedway.
“After just a week on the market, we had already received two offers at list price,” House said. “We successfully closed the transaction in just 30 days after going to market.”
Raising Cane’s has almost 20 years remaining on the lease of the building with 10% rental increases every five years.
The area has a daytime population of 434,771 employees within a 5-mile radius, and 286,441 residents.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- A complex with a 12-duplex building at 1312 S. Sahuara Ave. sold for $1.9 million. Neil Davis, Mike Chapman and Justin Lanne, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller PHM Saguaro Apartments LLC. Brian Wareing, with Centurion Management, represented the buyer Zachar Properties LLC.
- 877 South Warren LLC bought a 4,995-square-foot office and workshop at 887 S. Warren Ave. from China Sea LLC for $700,000. Stephen Cohen and Aubrey Finkelstein, with Picor, represented the buyer and Christopher Itule, of NAI Horizon, represented the seller.
- Stone Apartments LLC purchased a 14-unit apartment complex at 2620 N. Stone Ave. from Stak Properties LLC for $640,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Huckleberry Holdings LLC bought a 5,984-square-foot industrial building at 500 E. 26th St. from Bruce and Susan Burr Marital Trust for $410,000. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller and Richard Gil, with Sold Masters Realty, represented the buyer.
- Automation Specialists leased 4,024 square feet at Butterfield Technology Center, 4775 S. Butterfield Drive. Landlord Larsen Baker was represented by its brokers, Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen as well as Rob Glaser, with Picor.
- A-List Personal Training leased 2,453 square feet at 4433 E. Broadway from 4433 E Broadway LLC. Cameron Casey, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the landlord.
