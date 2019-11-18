The Arizona Board of Regents bought a 38,010-square-foot industrial building in the Foothills Business Park, 10900 N. Stallard Place, in Oro Valley to build the state’s first College of Veterinary Medicine.
The Oro Valley site was bought from Melvin S. Ross Revocable Trust and Chautauqua Investments LLP for $4.4 million.
This facility will accommodate the faculty offices and student services for the Vet Med program.
Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Utah Real Estate Development LLC bought 32.07 acres of land at the northwest corner of Interstate 10 and Wilmot Road from JS & J Service Inc. for $1.8 million. Dave Hammack and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller and Juan Teran, with Realty Executives Tucson Elite, represented the buyer.
- James Barrins LLC bought an 18,000-square-foot industrial building at 2502 N. Jackrabbit Ave. from Ouida L. Scales and Joseph C. Scales, as Co-Trustees of the Scales Family Trust, for $1 million. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller and Jon O’Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions LLC, represented the buyer.
- 2381 N. 4th Avenue LLC bought the 15-unit 4th Avenue Student Housing complex at 2381 N. Fourth Ave. from from My Best Home Ever LLC for $840,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the buyer and Hamid Panahi, with Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller.
- Ann Boyce bought the five-unit Glenn Mountain Crossing Apartments at 1313-1315 E. Glenn St. from Highland Green LLC for $500,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- The Robert A. Earle and Brenda Lynn Earle Revocable Living Trust bought an 1,860-square-foot industrial building at 3502 N. Oracle Road from The McTarnahan Family Trust for $300,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller and
Luther Esala, with Tierra Antigua
- Realty, represented the buyer.
- Hoffman Southwest Corp. leased a 3,980-square-foot industrial building at 4761 N. Highway Drive from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Ron
Zimmerman
- and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Pima Heart Physicians PC leased 2,467 square feet from HCPI/Utah LLC. in La
Cholla Medical Plaza, 6130 N. La Cholla Blvd. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented
- the landlord and Doug Marsh and Lori Casey, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant.