Avalon Southwest Health & Rehabilitation, a 211-bed skilled nursing facility, has been bought for $15 million.
Built in 1983, the facility at 2900 E. Milber St. was managed by Avalon Healthcare. Located on Tucson’s south side, it was Avalon’s only community in Arizona.
Historical occupancy averaged in the mid-70 percent, which was appealing to the Chicago-based buyer looking to establish a presence in Arizona.
Evans Senior Investments represented the seller, an independent investor group.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Millburn & Co., based in Salt Lake City, bought Hacienda del Rio and Colonia del Rio apartment complexes, at 4545 and 4601 N. Via Entrada, for $43 million. The buyer and the seller, San Diego-based MG Properties Group, were represented by Art Wadlund and Clint Wadlund, of Berkadia.
- Brentwood Development Inc. bought 34,770 square feet at 12112, 12142 and 12152 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., in the Safeway Rancho Vistoso Shopping Center, for $10 million. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the buyer, and Robert J. Nolan, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the seller, FB & SB Vistoso Shopping Center LLC.
- Freight Services Inc. leased 3,624 square feet at Top of Swan Professional Offices, 6450 N. Swan Road. Jeff Casper, with CBRE, represented the landlord, Swan/Skyline Plaza LLC, and Rajan Lal, of Mandala Real Estate, represented the tenant.
- Community Medical Services Holdings LLC leased 2,446 square feet at 302 El Camino Real from Richard D. Oh. Bruce Suppes, of CBRE, represented the tenant, and Frank Moro, with First West Properties, represented the landlord.