Tucson Real Estate: Renovated midtown apartment complex fetches $23M

A midtown apartment complex that was extensively renovated in 2016 has sold for $23 million.

The 167-unit Treehouse Apartments, 3636 N. Campbell Ave., has studio units and one- and two-bedroom units.

The complex is just south of the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

Justin Lanné and Mike Chapman, with NAI Horizon, represented both the seller, CaliberCos Inc.’s Fund, CDIF Sunrise LLC, and the buyer, AHC Real Estate FND VIII LP.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Metro Tucson Living SPE LLC bought the 232-unit Villas at Roger Road, 3985 N. Stone Ave., from Equilibrium Villas LLC for $19 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

AZCOMS LLC bought a 140,000-square-foot industrial building at 5120 S. Julian Drive from Warehouseone LLC for $6.1 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller.

CRE Higley Park LLC bought 35,603 square feet of industrial space in Gateway Industrial Park, 3690, 3710, 3720 S. Park Ave. from William Lee LLC for $2.7 million. Picor’s Ron Zimmerman represented the seller.

TGOT Holdings Pima Campus LLC bought the 20,337-square-foot Pima Professional Plaza, 5700 E. Pima St., from Christopher B. Heward and Pamela F. Heward Family Revocable Trust for $2.3 million. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the buyer and Andrew Ostrander, with Keller Williams, Professional Partners, represented the seller.

Bloomfield Capital LLC bought the Roger at Oracle Business Center, a 20,198-square-foot, multi-tenant property at 460-470 W. Roger Road from Roger 14 LLC for $1.6 million. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

2152 Country Club LLC bought the 25-unit Country Club Manor, 2152 N. Country Club Road, from Country Club 25 LLC for $1.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

Two tenants have leased space at Forty North Swan Plaza, on the northeast corner of Swan Road and Broadway. Berry Best Phlebotomy Training LLC leased 1,200 square feet and Dispatch Health Management LLC leased 1,943 square feet. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.

Two Oracle, a mixed-use center at 7315 N. Oracle Road, has signed three new tenants. Precision Microblading leased 1,456 square feet, Tiltify leased 1,639 square feet, and Jersey Mike’s leased 1,260 square feet. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa along with Rick Volk, of Volk Co.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

