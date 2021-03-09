Tucson Real Estate: Retail center near Park Place to undergo renovations

A retail strip across from Park Place has been bought for renovations with the potential to house retail, service and medical providers.

Broadway Bob LLC, a private Tucson investor, bought the 29,745-square-foot center at 6121 E. Broadway for $1.5 million from 6121 FC LLC and JMJV LLC.

The U-shaped property has three buildings built in 1979.

“This property attracted this buyer for its positioning in the regional mall area that is surrounded by corporate offices, major retailers and restaurants, hotels, and near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,” said Nancy McClure with CBRE, who represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Xiangfeng Bob Zhang with Bob Principal Realty LLC.

“The layout of the buildings will allow the buyer to lease to smaller tenants in retail, service, and medical,” McClure said.

The center sits on 2.96 acres.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Tania’s Flour Tortillas and Mexican Food will open a second location, in Sahuarita. It leased 1,200 square feet in the Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace, at Interstate 19 and Sahuarita Road. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Pohle NV Center Inc. leased 5,200 square feet of retail space from Sally T. Taylor in Costco Plaza, 3951 W. Costco Drive. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant and Dave Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.

Palo Verde Church of Christ Corp. leased 3,721 square feet of space from San Vicente Properties LLC in Eastside Research Commerce Center, 1551 S. Eastside Loop. Picor’s Stephen D. Cohen, Aubrey Finkelstein and Rob Tomlinson, handled the lease.

Janet & Ray’s LLC leased 2,400 square feet at 5443 E. 22nd St. for a restaurant serving Caribbean, Jamaican and American fusion cuisine. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.

Marana Health and Wellness leased 1,200 square feet in the Northwest Design Center, at Orange Grove and Thornydale roads. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

