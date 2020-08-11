Tucson Real Estate: RV Ranch bought by investors who plan to expand

A 45-year-old RV ranch, just south of Green Valley, has been bought by local investors who plan to upgrade and expand the venue.

Mountain View RV Ranch, a 10-acre recreational vehicle park with 16.54 additional acres of undeveloped land, is located in Amado.

Michael Escobedo, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.

“The buyer, a local owner-operator, plans to upgrade the park by bringing in new units and developing the additional 16.54 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the park,” he said.

Mountain View RV Ranch, at 2843 E. Frontage Road in Amado, just off Interstate 19, was built in 1975. It has 72 RV spaces, 24 mobile home units, and dry camping sites for overnight campers. The ranch also has a clubhouse, heated pool, community fire pit, shower house, laundry room, general store and cable and Wi-Fi availability.

The parties did not disclose the sale price and the transaction had not yet been recorded by the Pima County Recorder’s Office.

The additional acres of undeveloped land on the property are already zoned for RV spaces.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

1335 W. Saint Mary’s LLC bought Colonia de Tucson, an 84-unit apartment complex at 1335 W. St. Mary’s Road, from 19Tuc Jak Properties LP for $4.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

7Four on Stone Apartments LLC bought 7Four on Stone, a 74-unit apartment complex at 3450 N. Stone Ave., from 7Four on Stone by Bakerson LLC for $4.3 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.

44th Street Logistics Center LLC bought a 49,226-square-foot industrial building at 3850 E. 44th St., from CJ Southwest Property Partners LLC for $1.5 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller.

The former Circle K at 2590 S. Mission Road was bought by Mission Sierra 3 LLC for $300,000. Gordon Wagner and Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the sale.

Park View Plaza, the Food City-anchored center at Ajo Way and Mission Road has signed three new tenants. Rent-A-Center leased 4,800 square feet, Wash N Dry Laundromat leased 1,800 square feet and Skyicom LLC leased 1,200 square feet to be used as a retail vape and CBD store. Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

F45 Training leased 2,438 square feet in Las Plazas, at the northwest corner of Houghton and Old Vail roads. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen. Jesse Peron, of CBRE, represented the tenant.

Candy World LLC leased 1,307 square feet in Rita Ranch Shopping Center, 9136 E. Valencia Road. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.

Sub in the Sun LLC, doing business as Jersey Mike’s, leased 1,275 square feet at 6811 N. Thornydale Road. Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.

James 410 Guns & Ammunition leased 1,200 square feet in the Bear Canyon Shopping Center, on the northwest corner of Tanque Verde Road and Catalina Highway. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen along with Pete Villaescusa, of CBRE.

