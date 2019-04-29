A new shopping center in Sahuarita continues to attract tenants.
Carondelet Urgent Care leased 3,172 square feet and Pima Federal Credit Union leased 1,535 square feet in the Crossing at Sahuarita, at South Nogales Highway and North Abrego Drive.
Volk Company’s Brenna Lacey and Kevin Volk, and Velocity Retail Group’s Brian Gast and Trey Eakin, represented the landlord in both transactions. Carondelet was represented by Jesse Peron of CBRE.
The shopping center, which opened last year, is being developed by Wadsworth Development Group and Accelerated Development.
Other retailers already there or under construction include Starbucks, Sprouts, TJ Maxx, Bealls, Petsmart, MOD Pizza and Verizon Wireless.
The center features 150,000 square feet of space.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- La Silla Muebles y Decoración, from Ibiza, Spain, leased 3,196 square feet at 7946 E. Broadway from Pantano/Broadway LLC. Jeramy Price and Rick Borane, of Volk Co., handled the lease.
- USA-Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, leased 2,800 square feet at 245 S. Wilmot Road. Rick Borane and Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., handled the lease.
- Lourdes Ortiz Gonzales leased 1,540 square feet at 5760 E. Broadway for a new hair salon. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, IST Investments LLC.
- Your CBD Store leased 1,217 square feet in the Marana Marketplace, on the southeast corner of River and Orange Grove roads, from Marana Marketplace Partners LLC. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the tenant. Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal, with Larsen Baker LLC, represented the landlord.
- TS Tucson LLC, doing business as Smoothie King, leased 1,166 square feet at Shoppes at Continental Ranch in Marana, on the southeast corner of Twin Peaks and Silverbell roads. Kevin Volk and Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the landlord.