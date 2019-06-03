A school-meal catering service is expanding into the Tucson market.
Nutrition One LLC bought the vacant building at 2537 N. Stone Ave. for $295,000 to prepare meals for students in preschool through high school beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.
The company primarily serves charter and private schools that offer the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Afterschool Care Snack Program and the Summer Food Service Program.
Nutrition One delivers meals to the school and its employees serve the meals upon request, said Karla Johnstonbaugh-Blesh, director of business development. Prices vary by selection and school location.
Nutrition One has been catering meals on school campuses for more than 10 years in the Phoenix area, serving more than 1 million meals each year.
The company plans to hire from 10 to 12 people for kitchen prep, drivers and servers at the Tucson site within the next 30 days. Visit nutritiononeslp.com for more information.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Advantage Investments LLC sold Coronado Height Property, a 10-unit complex at 3035-3053 N. Los Altos Ave.,
- to Gregory and Megan Smith for $695,000. Danny A. Roth and Edward Mandelberg, with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, represented the seller, and Joe Boyle, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer.
- Dirty T Automotive LLC leased 7,650 square feet at
- 3350 N. Oracle Road from Oracle Properties LP. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, represented the landlord, and Emery Chukly, of Empowered Real Estate Corp., represented the tenant.
- Stratford Management LLC leased 4,097 square feet at 7315 N. Oracle Road from Two Oracle Place Limited Co. Robert J. Nolan, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant, and David R. Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.
- Express Mobile Car Wash LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 3885 N. Oracle Road from Tesoro Enterprises LLC. Gary Emerson, with GRE Partners LLC, represented the landlord.
- Skinsational Aesthetics Beauty Bar LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 2425 E. Broadway from DSSL Associates LLC. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, represented the landlord.
- The California Nurses Association leased 1,133 square feet at 4400 E. Broadway from 4400 Broadway LLC. David Volk, with CBRE, represented the tenant, and Michael Gross, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord.
- Ashley Elicio Photography LLC leased 1,050 square feet at 4235 W. Ina Road from Sun Creek LLC. Nejla Al-Rashid, of First Heritage Realty, represented the tenant, and Robert J. Nolan, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the landlord.