Tucson Real Estate: Showrooms and storefronts coming to airport area

An office complex near Tucson International Airport will be converted to flex space with showrooms and storefronts.

Local developers Larsen Baker bought Valencia Tech Park, 2850-3220 E. Valencia Road, for $4.9 million.

The 90,000-square-foot complex was 50% occupied at the time of purchase.

Larsen Baker plans to convert it from predominately office use to light industrial users who also need offices, showrooms and retail storefronts.

The buildings have roll-up doors and warehouse spaces with high ceilings.

The Tucson airport trade area is in high demand by users looking for this sort of flex space.

This project will be Larsen Baker’s third Opportunity Zone redevelopment. The zones were added to the tax code in 2017 as a way to encourage economic development in distressed areas.

With proceeds from an unrelated sale, investors can defer capital gains taxes if the profits are used to develop within the zones, which were identified by the city of Tucson. The airport area is in the zone.

Bryce Horner and Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the seller, 3000 East Valencia LLC, and Larsen Baker was represented by its broker, Isaac Figueroa.