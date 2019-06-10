OneOncology, a collaboration of independent community oncologists, has entered a partnership with Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists and will open six Southern Arizona clinics this month, including three in Tucson.
Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists is led by Dr. Robert Brooks, a Southern Arizona oncologist and hematologist. It is the fourth to join OneOncology — a network of 227 physicians at 62 sites.
OneOncology’s national partnership connects physicians and practices via common technology and data platforms.
“As a physician in Southern Arizona, I have dedicated my career to caring for cancer patients in our community by providing best-in-class care and clinical trials,” Brooks said. “Our patient-centered and physician-driven philosophy aligns with the OneOncology mission and we believe will drive the next generation of cancer care in our community.”
OneOncology bought a 3,478 square-foot office in Madera Plaza Condominiums, 514 E. White House Canyon Road in Green Valley, for $550,000.
Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller, and Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the buyer.
The company also leased:
- 3,118 square feet in the Cancer Care Center, 2625 N. Craycroft Road, from TMC Holdings Inc. / TMC One.
- 2,327 square feet on the Tucson Medical Center Campus, 5301 E. Grant Road, from Tucson Medical Center.
- 10,984 square feet in Rillito Crossing Corporate Centre, 3945 E. Paradise Falls Drive, from Nociceptor LLC.
Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented OneOncology in all three leases. Jeff Casper, with CBRE Inc., represented Rillito Crossing Corporate Centre. Two other locations will open in Safford and Nogales.
“We are honored that Dr. Brooks and his team have chosen to join us and look forward to expanding our presence in the Southwest,” said Tracy L. Bahl, president & CEO of OneOncology.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- The Wong Family LP bought the Starbucks Coffee on the northwest corner of Swan and Fort Lowell roads from ADG Swan LLC for $2.1 million. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the buyer, and the seller was represented by Grimm Commercial.
- Miles Label Co. bought a 12,088-square-foot industrial building at 2300 E. Vistoso Commerce Loop from Eight Hundred 12th LP for $1.1 million. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the seller, and John Slattery and Jesse Blum, with CBRE, represented the buyer.
- KV Ironwood LLC bought the 16-unit Olive Street Apartments, at 201 E. Olive St. and 5261 S. Nogales Highway, from KMS Enterprises LLC for $640,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Williams Scotsman Inc. leased 5.74 acres of vacant land at 3480 S. Broadmont Drive from Broadmont Associates LP. Robert C. Glaser, Russell W. Hall and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord. Christian Rodenhaver, with Jackson Cross Partners LLC, represented the tenant.
- Brilliant Health LLC leased 8,605 square feet in Broadmont Business Park, 3450 S. Broadmont Drive, from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman and Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. leased 3,297 square feet in Monte V Corporate Center, 3501 E. Speedway, from Monte V LLC. Picor’s Richard M. Kleiner represented the landlord, and John DeHardt, with Kessinger Hunter Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.
- Kamran Esar leased 3,283 square feet at 2945 E. Speedway from Ricassar Investments to open a Turkish restaurant, Istanbul. Rick Borane and Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., handled the lease.
- La Klica LLC, doing business as Filibertos Mexican food, leased the 2,700-square-foot former Carl’s Jr. restaurant at 4110 E. 22nd St. from One Ten Rei Main LLC. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the landlord.
- Beauty & Beasts Salon LLC leased 1,400 square feet at 10180 E. Rita Road from Lippow/Rita Ranch 2 LLC. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant, and Dave Carroll, with Romano Real Estate, represented the landlord.