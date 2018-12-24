A breakfast and lunch shop that features morning cocktails will open in midtown next year.
Snooze Breakfast Eatery leased 4,000 square feet at Grant Modern, on the southeast corner of Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard. Founded by brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel in Denver in 2006, Snooze has restaurants across Colorado, California, Arizona and Texas.
Grant Modern is a redevelopment project across the street from Culinary Dropout, and Snooze is expected to open in the summer of 2019.
The landlord, Larsen Baker, was self represented by brokers Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal. Brian Flakes, of Common Bond Development, represented the tenant.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Town West Realty bought Oracle Crossing shopping, on Oracle and Magee roads, from Wein-
- garten Realty for $40 million. The 251,194-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert, of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office, represented the seller.
- Mantel Properties LLC bought Vista del Sol, a 24-unit apartment complex at 3810 E. Monte Vista Drive, from Kunihisa Investments LLC for $1 million. Maria G. Kovrig, with ESM Properties LLC, represented the seller, and Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer.
- R.J. Broschat Investments LLC leased 3,000 square feet at 2075 W. Gardner Lane from Windmill Development LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Warjon Inc. leased 1,490 square feet at Dorado Park Offices, 1611 N. Wilmot Road. Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.
- Two Men and a Truck leased 1,400 square feet at North Pima Center, 3773 W. Ina Road. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
- Geneva Financial LLC leased 1,330 square feet at 1670 E. River Road from Caliber Mesquite LLC. Tom Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Vanishing Screens leased 1,100 square feet at 3820 E. 44th St. from RR 44 Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.