Tucson Real Estate: South-side medical office fetches $5M

A fully-leased medical office building on the city’s south side has been bought by private investors for $5.1 million.
Tenet Healthcare is located at The Landing shopping center, near Irvington Road and Interstate 19. It was built in 2019 on 1.32 acres of land and has more than nine years remaining on its 10-year lease with annual rent increases. Mark Ruble, Jamie Medress and Chris Lind, with Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Silverbell Center, an 18,000-square-foot retail center in Marana was bought by a family trust for $3.4 million. The buyer also purchased a four-suite condominium in San Jose Plaza in Oro Valley for $800,000. Gary Heinfeld, with Advisors in Real Estate Inc., represented the seller.
- Bryant House Apartments, an 18-unit complex at
- , sold for $1.2 million by Joseph Chaplik, of Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate. The buyer, Atlas Real Estate LLC, was represented by Joe Boyle, also with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate.
- Swan Apartments, an eight-unit complex at
, sold for $940,000. Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate brokers handled the sale. Joseph Chaplik of Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate represented the seller, Entrepreneuse
- LLC, and Joe Boyle of Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate represented the buyer, 2015 Swan Apts LLC.
- 5232 E Pima LLC bought the office building at
- from 2030 East LLC for $575,000. Jon O’Shea, of Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller and the buyer was represented by Vicki Teeple, of Tango Commercial.
- Sabaku Motorsports LLC leased 1,185 square feet of industrial space at
- from Presson Corp. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord and Lori Nicks, with Long Realty Co., represented the tenant.
- Natali Medlen Personal Trainer LLC leased 1,146 square feet at
615 W. Roller Coaster Road
- from 615 W. Roller Coaster Rd LLC. Cameron Casey, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant.
- Faircloth Construction LLC leased 1,067 square feet of industrial space at
- from Presson Midway LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- LilChic BabyBug Boutique leased 1,032 square feet at
- from HLF Properties Inc. Ryan McGregor and Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com