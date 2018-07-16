Three southwest-side apartment complexes have been sold to a personal investor for $8.6 million. River View Villas, 1310 W. Ajo Way; Santa Cruz Vista, 1240 W. Ajo Way; and Westlake Village, 1502 W. Ajo Way were all recently remodeled and have a combined total of 236 units. Hamid Panahi and James K. Crawley, with Marcus & Millichap’s Tucson office, along with Peter R. Flis, with the firm’s Sacramento office, represented both parties.
- The Carl’s Jr. restaurant at 1070 E. Ajo Way has been bought by a California investor for $2 million. Nancy McClure, with CBRE Tucson, and Andrew Fosberg, with CBRE Phoenix, represented the seller, Cumming C. Carl’s LLC. The buyer was JGNK Investments Arizona.
- Kactus Investments LLC sold 1,497 square feet of office space at 6700 N. Oracle Road to PBC Investments LLC for $239,250. Alex Hardie, with CBRE, represented the seller, and John Hamner, of Re/Max Excaliber, represented the buyer.
- Three retail spaces totaling more than 53,000 square feet have been leased to the seasonal pop-up tenant Spirit Halloween Superstores. Locations will be at 6230 E. Broadway, 5975 E. Broadway and 4625 N. Oracle Road. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented all three landlords. Torrey Briegel, with Phoenix Commercial Advisors, represented the tenant.
- Elite Medical Experts leased 3,792 square feet from Swan/Skyline Plaza LLC at 6450 N. Swan Road. Jeff Casper, of CBRE, represented the landlord. Eric Danielson, of DL Real Estate Services, and Tom Hunt, with Tango Commercial, represented the tenant.
- Arizona Psychiatry PLLC leased 1,331 square feet at 258 E. River Road. Andrew D. Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord. Damian Wilkinson and David Montijo, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
- Finer Lines Barbershop leased 1,200 square feet at Fifth & Jefferson Plaza, on Fifth Street just east of Craycroft Road. The barbershop will serve a mostly male clientele and is scheduled to open in August. Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal represented the landlord, Larsen Baker.
- Olsen Chiropractic leased 1,200 square feet at Frontier Village, on the northeast corner of Pima Street and Alvernon Way. It is scheduled to open in August. Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal represented the landlord, Larsen Baker.
- My Spoiled Pooch Inc. leased 1,100 square feet at 6979 E. Broadway from Maqsood and Sabina Enterprises LLC. J.J. Brown & Associates Inc. represented the tenant, and Robert J. Nolan, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the landlord.