Tucson Real Estate: Spaghetti "By the Bucket" shop coming to east side

As a single father, Bret daCosta made a lot of spaghetti for his son.
“I always told him, ‘If we could sell leftover spaghetti, we could make buckets of money,’” daCosta said.
After some internet sleuthing in 2018, daCosta got advice on how to prepare spaghetti in bulk and leased a small building in Payson and sold the pasta in buckets for takeout.
The concept took off and today he has By the Bucket shops around Arizona and plans to expand outside of the state.
Tucson will get its first this fall at 2130 N. Kolb Road.
Melvin Goff Jr., the local operator, leased a 784 square-foot shop. Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, of Volk Co., represented the landlord, 2130 N Kolb Rd LLC.
The menu, also known as the “bucket list,” is simple.
There’s the family bucket, “Famiglia,” that feeds five; the middle bucket, “Mezzano,” for two; and the small “Bambino” bucket for one.
Other than that, By the Bucket sells meatballs, subs, garlic and cheesy bread and cheesecake to go.
DaCosta, who spent time in Tucson and attended both Amphi and Catalina high schools in the 1970s, says his marinara sauce is a “secret recipe.”
“People really think grandma is back in the kitchen making marinara,” he said.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Eight occupied units in a retail center at 8275 N. Silverbell Road sold to private investors for $3 million. Gary Heinfeld, with Advisors in Real Estate Inc., and Matt McNeill, of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller. Mat Kolding, of Kolding Commercial Brokerage & Investment Inc., represented the buyer.
Spoke Coworking Tucson East LLC bought 8,702 square feet of office space from Catalina Technology Properties LLC at 6700 E. Speedway for $1.5 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, handled the sale.
Main Street Town Center LLC bought the Associated Dental building at 4890 S. Mission Road from Daniel A. Gomez, Trustee of The Popplewell 1999 Family Trust, for $769,100. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, and Rajan Lal, with Mandala Real Estate, represented the seller. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
211 Lee LLC bought Lee Street Apartments, a four-unit complex at 209 and 211 E. Lee St., from Kristen Janet Eddy for $525,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
Veterans Blvd. Apartments LLC bought an eight-unit complex at 19 W. Veterans Blvd. from Wang Kai for $335,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented the buyer.
