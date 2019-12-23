Tucson Real Estate: Sporting goods store coming to south side

Hibbett Sports, a footwear and sporting goods store, is coming to the Spectrum shopping center at Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based chain will occupy 7,000 square feet between Marshalls and Petsmart in the center, said Jeff Gray, Hibbett’s vice president of real estate.

“We are excited about opening this location in the Tucson market,” he said.

Ben Craney and Jayme Fabe, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.

Hibbett offers online ordering with in-store pickup and has a 60-day return policy. The Tucson store is expected to open in the spring.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bought the 37,627-square-foot former Westar Kitchen & Bath at 3850 W. Orange Grove Road from Vincenza LLC for $4.1 million. Dave Hammack, Russell W. Hall and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller. Nancy McClure and Carol Schillne with CBRE, Tucson and Salt Lake City, represented the buyer.

Wildhorse Real Estate Investments LLC bought the 23-unit Limberlost Drive Apartments at 221-267 W. Limberlost Drive from Limberlost Drive Apartments LLC for $1.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

Elite Delivery Services, Inc. leased 13,848 square feet of industrial space at 2005 N. 13th Ave. from Poets Corner LLC. Picor’s Max Fisher and Ron Zimmerman handled this transaction.

Freedom Smoke USA leased 3,840 square feet of industrial space in Grant Interstate Commons, 1131 W. Grant Road, from Sloat Family Partnership LLLP. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord and Nancy Silverman, with Realty Executives Tucson Elite, represented the tenant.

Ice Nice LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space at 4101 S. Longfellow Ave. from Robert G. and Elizabeth Beckwith. Max Fisher and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, handled this transaction.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com