The University of Arizona has leased 2,240 square feet at Shoppes at Bears Path, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road, for an office to support the observatory on Mount Lemmon.
Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
Steward Observatory has operated astronomical facilities on Mount Lemmon since 1970.
The 61-inch telescope is the largest in the Catalina Mountains and helps detect asteroids by scanning more than 800 square degrees of sky. It is the second-largest telescope of its kind in the United States, the UA says.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Avery Commercial Small C LLC bought a 7,725-square-foot retail building at 9630 N. Oracle Road from Boulder Oro Valley LLC for $2.4 million. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the seller.
- Signal Healthcare LLC bought a 4,168-square-foot medical office building at 4566 N. First Ave. from Rose & Friedman Investments LLC for $750,000. Rick Kleiner, with Picor, represented the seller, and Kathleen Morgan, with Newmark Knight Frank, represented the buyer.
- Charles E. Nichols and Jane L. Nichols bought a 5,160-square-foot industrial building at 3231- 3237 E. Michigan St. from Michigan Street LLC for $395,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Mark Wright and Mary Lou Wright bought a 6,312-square-foot industrial building at 6625 N. Sandario Road from the Picture Rocks Volunteer Fire District for $270,000. Ron Zimmerman and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented both parties.
- EGN LLC bought a 1.92-acre parcel at 2916 and 2924 E. Bilby Road from Rion Inc. for $240,000. Russ Hall and Steve Cohen, with Picor, represented the buyer. Eric Hutchens, with Hutch Cos. LLC, represented the seller.
- Creative Customs AZ LLC leased 2,151 square feet in Midpoint Business Plaza, 3921 E. 29th St., from Presson Midpoint LLC. Rob Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- MedFix International LLC has leased 1,833 square feet at 5620 N. Kolb Road. Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, handled the transaction.