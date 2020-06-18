Tucson restaurant, like others in Arizona, closing dining rooms as COVID-19 cases spike

A popular Tucson Sonoran hot dog restaurant is closing its dining rooms and returning to takeout after the state reported consecutive record days of new coronavirus cases.

BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs will return to carryout-only service Thursday, June 18, at both of its locations — 2680 N. First Ave. and 5118 S. 12th Ave. — owner Benjamin Galaz said Wednesday.

He is hoping that other Tucson restaurants will follow his lead.

“If they see me, that I’m doing this, I think they will be more willing to do the same thing,” he said.

But Ray Flores, president of Flores Concepts that operates El Charro restaurants, said he is worried that people will jump to the conclusion that restaurants are contributing to the increase in Arizona COVID-19 cases.

“It’s not solely because of restaurants opening,” said Flores, who waited weeks to reopen his dining rooms after Gov. Doug Ducey gave restaurants the green light on May 11. “It’s (people’s) personal behavior that’s causing the spike.”

Galaz made the decision to close his dining rooms after noticing the long lines of customers waiting outside to get in. The restaurant is operating at 50% capacity, which Galaz said has resulted in the lines.

Some of his customers wear masks, but many do not, and Galaz worried that some were not taking the threat of the pandemic as seriously as they had before Ducey’s stay-at-home order expired May 15.