Here's a look at restaurants that have opened in 2019 Reporting by Andi Berlin, Cathalena E. Burch and Gerald Gay.

ATL Wings — 802 N. Fourth Ave.

Baja Mar — 3541 S. 12th Ave. In 2019, Baja Mar expanded with an additional location on South Twelfth Avenue. The seafood restaurant also serves as a market. Plus, kids eat free on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Barro's Pizza — 410 N. Wilmot Rd. Barro's Pizza opened its second Tucson-area location in January. The first location opened in 2017 in Marana, at 5884 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr. It was the Phoenix chain's first location south of Casa Grande. The chain now has more than 40 locations, most in the greater Phoenix area.

Bowld — 13160 E. Colossal Cave Rd. Bowld was recently welcomed to the Vail area. The restaurant boasts meal prepping and catering services, in addition to a menu of bowls and "rowls," which are veggies, meat or cheese wrapped in a different kind of meat or tortilla. They're available grilled or breaded and fried. The menu also includes salads and burgers.

The Boxyard — 238 N. Fourth Ave. After more than two years of waiting, The Boxyard, a shipping container food hall on Fourth Avenue, officially opened in January. The bar portion has 15 beers on tap. For food, you can nosh on Sonoran dogs, Vietnamese food and barbecue. Read more here.

BZ's Pizza — 7856 E. Wrightstown Rd. The east side restaurant BZ's Pizza closed in the summer of 2017 after its shopping center's anchor Safeway pulled out. But now it's back on the southwest corner of Pantano and Wrightstown. The new spot has 30 draft beers and a menu that includes pasta and seafood entrees like cioppino and lobster ravioli along with the signature thin crust pizzas.

Charrovida — 7109 N. Oracle Rd. The Mediterranean-inspired Charrovida, the newest restaurant from the El Charro family, opened in May. It is the third new concept that the Flores family has launched in three years. Charrovida, 7109 N. Oracle Road, is a Mediterranean-Sonoran fusion restaurant that borrows from plant-based and sustainable-foods philosophies, a passion for Flores family matriarch Carlotta Flores. The emphasis is on healthy, but with an El Charro focus on flavor and innovation. Read more here.

Chef Wang — 356 E. Grant Rd. The menu at Chef Wang is so large, it takes a four-ring binder to list everything they serve — including many dishes you may not have seen before. Chef Wang, or Zhuang Yuan Lou if you speak Mandarin, is essentially a Northeastern Chinese restaurant. The spot is a partnership between Baoge Chen and Chef Hongquan Wang, who are from the city of Shenyang in the Dongbei region of China. The restaurant is inside an old Mariscos Chihuahua on Grant Road, and has a suburban vibe that led This Is Tucson's food writer Andi Berlin's lunch partner to call it "The Cheesecake Factory of Chinese food." Read more here.

Crema Coffee — 3725 W. Ina Rd. Crema Coffee opened in Marana in the beginning of April. In addition to coffee, the shop offers pastries in partnership with Sweetster's Bakery, according to their Facebook page.

Desert Dream Ice Creamery — 210 N. Fourth Ave. Although Isabella's Ice Cream moved out of their Fourth Avenue location in 2018, ice cream hasn't left the street. Brothers Zech and Noah Bergeron took over Desert Dream Ice Creamery, after closing its former location on Speedway and Campbell Avenue. Now in Isabella's former location on Fourth, the Bergerons make their own ice cream flavors like Coyote Tracks and Elvis Pretzel with help from the original owner.

Divine Bovine — 1021 N. Wilmot Rd.

Dutch Bros. Coffee — 10105 E. Old Vail Rd., 9330 E. Golf Links Rd.

El Antojo Poblano — 1114 W. St. Mary's Rd. El Antojo Poblano refers to the city and state of Pueblo, southeast of Mexico city. You can find huaraches, cemitas and delicate molote pockets of fried corn masa at El Antojo Poblano — Tucson's new food truck that parks in a vacant lot at St. Mary's near Interstate 10. Read more here.

El Taquito King — 4602 E. 29th St. El Taquito King is owned by the masterminds behind the El Sur restaurant on 22nd Street. The space was formerly El Sur #2, but the owners recently decided to mix things up and create a different menu with tacos, wings, Sonoran dogs and more.

Hop Street Lounge — 7215 E. 22nd St.

Irene's Holy Donuts — 340 N. 4th Ave.

Just Kabab — 10420 N. La Cañada Drive The new Oro Valley restaurant brought the art of the Persian kebab to a casual setting, with counter service and an open kitchen where you can see your meat being grilled. Start with a classic skewer of ground beef kubideh and go from there. They also plan to serve traditional stews such as ghetme and ghorme sabzi.

Kukai — 267 S. Avenida del Convento Kukai opened quietly in February at the Mercado Annex, making it the second food vendor in the shopping area. And you may recognize the familiar face of Setsuko Mochizuki inside the shipping container kitchen. Her husband Kazuo Senda is the owner of Samurai on Oracle Road, which has been Tucson's go-to rice bowl joint for more than 30 years. Kazuo is partnering with his son-in-law Michael McCormack at Kukai, crafting a menu that feels like Samurai meets Instagram. They're making everything from onigiri rice balls and ramen to those takoyaki octopus balls you may have lined up for at Tucson Meet Yourself. Read more here.

Longhorn Grill & Saloon — 28851 S. Nogales Hwy in Amado

Maru Japanese Noodle Shop — 1370 N. Silverbell Rd. More Japanese food has graced Tucson's west side. Maru Japanese Noodle Shop is a casual counter-service spot from the people behind Yoshimatsu, just with an emphasis on ramen and udon noodles. In addition to the familiar beef and curry udons, the restaurant also does a spicy tantan udon, sweet tofu kitsune udon and a cream udon with a sauce similar to fettuccine alfredo. Small snacks, such as takoyaki balls and onigiri, are also offered.

Mission Coffee Imports — 606 N. Fourth Ave. For the past four years, Brian Jerome Peterson and his partners have peddled their fresh-roasted coffee at area farmers markets. But those nomad days are behind them. In late January, Peterson and his partners John Howard and Matthew DeVore opened Mission Coffee Imports in the small street-front space at 606 N. Fourth Ave. that was home for nearly a decade to Revolutionary Grounds Books & Coffee. Read more here.

Original Cuisine — 1800 E. Fort Lowell Rd. The Arizona Republic speculated that this may be the best Chinese food in the Phoenix area. Lucky for Tucsonans, a location opened up in the Old Pueblo. The Sichuan menu caters to adventurous eaters who enjoy dishes such as rabbit with pickled pepper and baby ginger.

Pescaderia y Taqueria Yami — 1926 S. Fourth Ave. This casual mariscos spot on South Fourth Avenue serves food from the coastal town of Guaymas, Sonora. This means you'll find shrimp cocktails, ceviche, various tostadas with octopus, crab and more. Pescaderia y Taqueria Yami also has a small market up at the front where you can purchase seafood to-go.

Plaza Eats at Hotel Congress — 311 Congress St. Downtown weekend revelers with late-night hunger pangs have a new dining option, located within the plaza area at Hotel Congress. The historic hotel, which is celebrating its 100th year in 2019, recently installed a food trailer meant to accommodate evening traffic, including bar hoppers and post-concert crowds, until 2 a.m., Thursdays through Saturdays. Dubbed Plaza Eats, the trailer offers a mix of favorites from the hotel’s Cup Café — menu items like the Picacho nachos, lettuce wraps and a plant-based Beyond Burger – and classic international street foods. Read more here.

Purple Penguin Candy Emporium — 3392 E. 22nd St. Purple Penguin Candy Emporium is a fun new shop that recently opened across the street from Reid Park. The owner is a retired antique dealer and has filled the space with vintage cash registers, candy cranes and all manner of funky old stuff. They specialize in throwback candies from the 60s to the 90s and had some rare finds like Astro Pops, Chuckles, Charleston Chews and more.

Rush Bowls — 1058 N. Campbell Ave. Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based smoothie shop, opened in the former Desert Dream Ice Cream on Speedway and Campbell Avenue. Rush Bowls offers a range of frozen yogurt, granola and acaí bowls and even has something for your dog, according to the website.

Sentinel Peak East — 9155 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Sweetscape Desserts at Casino del Sol — 5655 W. Valencia Rd. When walking near the bingo hall at Casino del Sol, you'll come across the eclectic menu at Sweetscape Desserts. The dessert shop was created by Chef Ryan Clark and his culinary team. The menu includes gelato, shakes, floats, sundaes, breakfast sandwiches and more. But you'll probably be drawn in by the colorful donuts from pastry chef Gina Skelton. Her whimsical flavors include fluffernutter, fruit cereal and maple bacon.