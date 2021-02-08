Tucson restaurants ban together to support food bank

Tucson Originals: Members of the Tucson Originals are holding a drive for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in restaurant locations throughout the city. Participating restaurants include Roccos Little Chicago; Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ; Gourmet Girls; Vero Amore; Noble Hops; Firetruck Brewing; Chef Chic; Ghinis French Caffe; Barrio Brewing; Fiamme Pizza; and Bisbee Breakfast Club. Each location has drop-off boxes for non-expired canned goods and cash donation envelopes that will be collected by the food bank at the end of the drive on Feb. 26. For more information on the Tucson Originals visit tucsonoriginals.com.
Coldwell Banker Realty: Carol Nigut and her team of agents affiliated with the Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Realty participated in the Salvation Army’s Real Estate Wednesday Kettle Drive and helped raise $4,156.72 for the Salvation Army.
Barbara Lunsford and Tucson Sunrise Rotary Foundation: Barbara Lunsford, an agent affiliated with the Tucson-Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Realty, partnered with the Tucson Sunrise Rotary Foundation to collect blankets for foster children being served by the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center. The center aims to provide a safe, compassionate and healing environment for children who have been a victim or witnessed a crime.
