After 45 years in Tucson, Antigua de Mexico furniture store will be closing its doors.
The store was originally founded by Armando Alfaro in Nogales, Sonora, in the 1960s. The first U.S. location was established in Tucson in 1975 by Alfaro’s son Dino Joffroy Alfaro.
Dino Alfaro is retiring from the retail operation, with plans to close the store at 3235 W. Orange Grove Road on Friday, Dec. 13.
While Alfaro says he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and three children, he plans to keep relatively busy.
He will operate, by appointment only, from his warehouse facilities, continuing his specialty of custom wood furniture and iron production, according to a news release.
He will also have an online presence at antiguademexico.us, specializing in high-end Latin American folk art and architectural components.
And, Dino Alfaro will serve as a consultant for the procurement of art, manufactured furnishings and specialty products for hotels, restaurants and retail stores.
“The internet has changed the way of doing business,” Alfaro said. “I will miss my regular clients but most of them are friends now. I’ve been blessed being in a business where you meet such interesting people and personalities.”
Antigua de Mexico will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.