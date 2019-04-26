When you get barbecue in Texas, you order at the counter.
That's how you'll get barbecue in Tucson beginning May 6, when Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que restaurant reopens at its new home on East Speedway.
The opening comes just shy of two months after owner Alex Orozco closed the restaurant's original location across from the Tucson Mall at 4565 N. Oracle Road, where it had been for 15 years. But Orozco said that business in the dining room the last couple of years had been declining in large part because of third-party delivery services like Grubhub and Uber Eats.
"I think the dining rooms are shrinking a little bit because of the convenience of third-party delivery," he said, adding that it was not just a problem at his Tucson restaurant but was becoming a universal issue for restaurants around the country.
Orozco's plan to ditch the table service and reinvent the barbecue restaurant as exclusively fast-casual counter service could end up being the model going forward for some of the national chain's other 150-plus locations in 32 states.
“This is a key test for us to see if it works," said Famous Dave's Chief Operating Officer Geo Concepcion, who said the next six months will be key to determining if the prototype is working. "I think if the first six months are going well, you’ll probably see another trial of that test.”
The new location in a plaza at 3007 E. Speedway is a third the size of the original location — 2,000 square feet compared to about 6,000. Because the kitchen is smaller, Orozco said he has had to cut a few things off the menu, but it still remains about 95 percent intact.
Without table service, his staff will be about half the size, going from 70 to about 40, he said.
Orozco said he will give it eight months to a year before deciding if he will adopt the concept at his Yuma Famous Dave's or his eight other locations in Texas and Las Vegas. He also plans to open three more Famous Dave's locations in Tucson.
“I think if this proves out you’ll begin to see that. As leases start to come up
“I think everyone is eagerly awaiting the results because it is an idea that’s been floated around a long time and this is the first time we’re testing it in a market and getting real time data,” said Concepcion, who said that if the concept works at Orozco's restaurant, he could see more franchisers opting for the smaller footprint when leases expire or on new builds.
Orozco, a 41-year-old El Paso native, has been operating Famous Dave's franchises since 2010, when he bought the Tucson and Las Vegas restaurants. Two years earlier, he bought the landmark upscale El Paso restaurant Cafe Central, which boasts an 8,000-bottle wine cellar and fine-dining menu that includes beef and octopus carpaccio, Chilean sea bass and grilled Angus tenderloin.
In 2017, he opened the modest West Texas Chophouse in El Paso. He is breaking ground on a second location and is exploring the idea of franchising that concept in other cities.
“The response has been really nice," he said, describing the restaurant as a cross between the upscale Ruth Chris steakhouse and the more modestly priced Texas Roadhouse.