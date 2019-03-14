Looks like folks salivating over Irene Heiman's doughnut creations will have a few more days to wait.

Due to some "bumps in the road", Irene's Holy Donuts won't open Friday, March 15 as originally planned. 

The shop will be located at 340 N. Fourth Ave., the former home of the short-lived Cans Venue and Lounge. 

Heiman, who owns the shop with her husband Stephen, said last month that the store hours would be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until midnight or 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.  

This is the second outpost of the Heimans's 4-year-old Hawaiian donut shop that they opened in their native Kailua-Kona in 2015. The couple retired to Tucson last year.

