Tucson's newest senior community caters to demand for amenities, experiences

Her children thanked her for making the move on her terms, Davis said.

“It’s beautiful and I have a six-burner gas stove and french-door refrigerator but do you know how much cooking I have done?” she asked with a wink. “None.”

Once her large home with a swimming pool and guest house became too much for her, Charlotte Hanson, 87, decided to look for a place to move.

Because she knew Freshwater, she chose The Hacienda at the Canyon and has taken cooking classes offered there and is signed up for Spanish classes and balance lessons.

“Guess what?” she asked. “I’ve learned how to make mozzarella cheese.”

Hanson enjoys socializing and meeting new people.

“I find the people I’ve met here to be quite compatible,” she said. “There’s a certain charm to going into the dining room, seeing an empty chair and saying, ‘May I join you?’”

A lover of the outdoors, Hanson likes the setting, with many hiking trails, and is especially pleased with the library, which is stocked with many of the residents’ books that were donated when they downsized.

“I donated all of my books,” she said. “Which means I gave them away but I still have them.”

