Tucson shopping center sold, rebranded and opening several new businesses

A midtown Tucson shopping center has been sold and will be renovated and rebranded.

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Broadway Investment Group LLC, bought the 86,500-square-foot shopping center at 5355-5455 E. Broadway for $14.9 million.

Two future drive-thru buildings will be added, a Starbucks Coffee currently under construction and a to-be-named restaurant.

The shopping center, at the corner of Broadway and Craycroft Road, will undergo an exterior renovation and rebranding to Broadway Crossing. A new line up of retail tenants will open for business in 2022.

Davis Kitchens and Sherwood Cabinets will have a retail showroom grand opening in the former Toys R Us building in January. Cycle Gear, a motorcycle accessories retailer, will open a 9,000-square-foot store in 2022.

“We are excited to reintroduce this great retail corner to Tucson.” said Melissa Lal, Larsen Baker’s co-owner and president. “With new high-energy restaurants, a new slate of retail stores and a new look, Broadway Crossing will become another great shopping destination at the intersection.”