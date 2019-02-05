BOOK EVENTS FOR FEB. 2-16
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Valentine’s Storytime for Toddlers — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. A special Valentine’s storytime and celebrate love with your little ones with stories, lots of rhyming and music. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. For children ages 18-36 months and their parents/caregivers. Refreshments provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 13. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
February Local Author Showcase — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Local authors are Linda Strader, Dave Manning and Jerry Knowles. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 14. 594-5295. pima.bibliocommons.com.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
"Threshold: Emergency Responders on the US-Mexico Border" Author Event — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Author Ieva Jusionyte gives readers a glimpse into a frequently overlooked reality of first responders who work at the US-Mexico border, preventing disasters and saving lives in both countries. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
Kids Create — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. A day of workshops, music, activities, and refreshments just for kids. Babies to age 10 and their parents/guardians. After the workshops, enjoy breakfast featuring healthy food, coffee, and live local music that can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 16. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Tucson Sisters in Crime — Viscount Suites, 4855 E. Broadway. A local chapter of the international organization Sisters in Crime made up of authors, writers, readers, librarians, editors, publishers, agents, and booksellers with a passion for the mystery genre. Adults only. The meeting includes a buffet lunch. Make a reservation on tucsonsistersincrime.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 16. $30. 204-2991. tucsonsistersincrime.org.
Rita Connelly Book Talk and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Arizona Chimichangas." 4-5 p.m. Feb. 16. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.