 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson still among best in West for home affordability: MAP Dashboard
alert

Tucson still among best in West for home affordability: MAP Dashboard

Tucson still near ranks among the most affordable places to own a home, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. shoppers keep spending despite hot inflation

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News