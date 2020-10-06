Tucson strip club fined $4,500 for COVID-19 violations, allowed to reopen

Curves Cabaret has been allowed to reopen after the state shut it down for nearly three weeks due to COVID-19 violations.
The state-ordered closure came after a customer was seen dancing at the strip club and other customers were allowed to move about the space without physical distancing and without masks.
Entertainers were seen providing skin-to-skin lap dances and the doorman told detectives that customers and dancers must wear face masks, but for VIP dances, it was up to the dancer and patron if they chose not to wear one.
State rules for bars, nightclubs and restaurants operating during the coronavirus pandemic prohibit dancing, require customers remain seated during their visit, follow physical distancing, and the use of masks, amongst other requirements.
The strip club, at 2130 N. Oracle Road, was ordered closed on Sept. 10. The violations occurred Sept. 9, shortly after 4 p.m.
Following a settlement conference, Curves was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $4,500 and allowed to reopen under the following terms:
- Occupancy limited to 50%. Occupancy must be logged hourly and shared with the Arizona Department of Health Services on a daily basis.
- Before reopening, Curves has to properly distance tables and eliminate standing room where customers can congregate.
- Require customers to remain seated while ordering or consuming food or drinks inside of the business.
- Prohibit dancing by customers. Dancers may perform on stage or at tables only if they are wearing masks at all times and are maintaining 6 feet of distance from one another and from customers.
- Reduced operating hours over the course of a few weeks with restrictions eased incrementally by the state.
About a week after Curves was closed, Christie’s Cabaret was also shuttered by the state for noncompliance, specifically failing to enforce social distancing. The Arizona Department of Health Services has not lifted the Christie’s closure.
