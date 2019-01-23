Tucson Symphony Orchestra CEO and President Thomas McKinney is leaving TSO in March to take the top job at Tucson's Interfaith Community Services.
McKinney announced his resignation on Wednesday morning, saying he will "miss the TSO, but hopefully we can build a strong partnership.”
"Interfaith Community Services is a great organization and in line with my greatest passion so when the opportunity came along to lead them, I wanted to pursue it," he said in a statement.
McKinney was in the TSO job just shy of two years and had worked for the orchestra almost four years, the first two as its vice president of development.
The TSO Board of Directors is expected to launch a search to replace McKinney, but specifics including whether they will look nationally have yet to be worked out, said TSO Public Relations Manager Terry Marshall.
McKinney replaces K. Daniel Stoltzfus, who left ICS in October to return home to the East Coast, according to a news release posted on the nonprofit agency's website. Stolzfus had been with ICS, which has served Tucson's needy for 33 years, since 2014.
“We believe that Tom McKinney has the vision and leadership experience to continue to grow ICS as an integral part of our community," Scott Summerford, who chairs the agency's Board of Directors, said in a written statement.
McKinney will begin work at Interfaith Community Services on March 2, when the agency hosts its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. ICS officials said McKinney will be introduced at the event, which takes place from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road.
This is the fourth time since 2010 that the TSO has had to fill the CEO post.